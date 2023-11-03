Pick against the spread for Chargers vs. Jets in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) picked up a much-needed win on Sunday Night last week over the lowly Chicago Bears and now will get a chance to gain another game in the AFC playoff race when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets (4-3) on Sunday night football. The Jets are coming off a 13-10 win over the Giants that set football back decades, but it doesn’t change the fact that Gang Green is right in the thick of the playoff race.

The Chargers enter Sunday’s game as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 40.

Chargers vs. Jets, Week 9: Pick against the spread

As mentioned above, the Chargers defeated the Bears 30-13 win over the Bears, who were starting backup Tyson Bagent. Quarterback Justin Herbert went 31-for40 and tied his season-high with three touchdown passes, and now has thrown for nearly 1,900 yards this season. While he hasn’t been as consistent as you’d want the season after signing a $262.5 million deal, Herbert’s thrown six touchdown passes over his last three games, even if two of those games have been losses.

The Jets snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last week, as Zach Wilson unleashed two good throws on the Jets last regulation drive to force a game-tying field goal before driving the Jets to plus-territory thanks to a pass interference call to help the Jets pick up a 13-10 win over the Giants (who passed for -9 yards on the day). The Jets are on a three-game winning streak that’s been in large part due to their defense.

The Pick: Chargers -3.5

The Jets are a gritty football team that will likely keep this close, I’m banking on the Chargers talent winning out. Los Angeles has an uphill climb to get back into the postseason picture, and I expect them to come out focused on the offensive side of the ball. While it always makes me a little nervous to back an inconsistent team, I’m putting some faith in Herbert and Co. this week.