Pick against the spread for Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) have looked unstoppable for most of the season and will get a chance to increase their lead in the NFC when they take on the second-place Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday in the marquee matchup of the late window.

The Eagles enter the game as 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 47.

Cowboys vs. Eagles, Week 9: Pick against the spread

The Cowboys are coming off a 43-20 drubbing of the Los Angeles Rams and have been led by a resurgent Dak Prescott, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Los Angeles. Prescott, who has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, is 8-3 against the Eagles in his career and led Dallas to a 40-34 win over the Eagles on Christmas Eve last season.

On the other side, the Eagles picked up a 38-31 nail-biter win over the Commanders last week, and have the best record in football. Hurts threw for four touchdowns against Washington but is also dealing with a sore ankle that he reportedly needed an hour of treatment for after Sunday’s game. That injury comes in the midst of what could be an MVP season for Hurts, as he’s thrown for more than 2,100 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 280 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Fans, and the #Eagles, should be concerned that the starting QB’s injury is serious enough that he’s wearing a knee brace and getting an hour’s worth of treatment after a game. https://t.co/jE4qo8InPB — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) October 30, 2023

The Pick: Eagles -3

The Eagles have been dominant for most of the season and enter Sunday’s matchup with their defense clicking on all cylinders (they’ll allowed 17 points or less in three of their last four games). That, coupled with AJ Brown catching everything in sight, has me thinking the Eagles will be able to pick up a big division win at home.