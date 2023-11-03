Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Raiders in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are looking to rebound from respective losses, and both with have new quarterbacks under center for this matchup.

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the Giants, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Raiders, Week 9: Pick against the spread

New York (2-6) is fresh off an underwhelming 13-10 loss to the New York Jets, in a game where they could not muster anything offensively. The Giants averaged a mere 2.8 yards per play, and to make matters worse, tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring injury that will likely keep him sidelined for weeks.

After missing the last three games with a neck injury, the expectation is that quarterback Daniel Jones will make his return on Sunday.

Las Vegas (3-5) is coming off a lethargic 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions that effectively proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Owner Mark Davis cleaned house in the aftermath of the Raiders’ second straight loss, firing head coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mike Lombardi.

To cap things off, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched, opening the door for rookie Aidan O’Connell to make the start on Sunday.

Despite the sheer volume of turnover in Las Vegas, the Raiders are still favored and will likely be able to pick up the win, and cover, at home. Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread while the Giants are 1-3 on the road. The Raiders still boast the talent advantage on offense, especially with Waller injured, and amid a tumultuous week, could ride the emotion to snap their two-game losing skid.

The Pick: Raiders -1.5