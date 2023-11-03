Pick against the spread for Colts vs. Panthers in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Panthers will look to capitalize on their first win of the season as they welcome a Colts team amid a three-game losing skid.

The Colts are two-point favorites against the Panthers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Panthers, Week 9: Pick against the spread

Indianapolis (3-5) and their 32nd-ranked scoring defense has been on full display after dropping three straight games heading into Week 9. Despite boasting the league’s sixth-ranked scoring offense (25.6 PPG), they’ve allowed 38.0 PPG over their last three contests. They’ll welcome a much softer matchup in the Panthers this week, who rank 25th in scoring heading into Week 9.

In a battle of the top two picks in this year’s draft, Bryce Young and the Panthers (1-6) picked up their first victory of the season. It wasn’t pretty, but Carolina did just enough to eke out a 15-13 win as they held C.J. Stroud (16/24, 140 yards) to one of the more inefficient games of his rookie campaign. The Panthers’ offense will need a much better performance to fend off the Colts, as Carolina is averaging just 4.3 total yards per play (31st).

The Colts are an even 4-4 against the spread this season, while the Panthers are just 1-5-1 through seven games. Indianapolis may boast an average scoring margin of -3.0, but it’s a far cry from the Panthers’ -10.3 average scoring margin on the season. One win isn’t enough to garner confidence, so take the more talented and consistent team in the Colts to outlast the Panthers.

The Pick: Colts -2