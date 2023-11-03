Pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. Browns in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET from Cleveland Browns Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. As the Cardinals seek just their second win of the season, they’ll look to do so with a new quarterback under center.

The Browns are eight-point favorites against the Cardinals, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns, Week 9: Pick against the spread

Arizona (1-7) is riding a five-game losing streak after picking up their lone win of the season back in Week 2. While their offense averages just 18.9 PPG (22nd), help could be on the way in one more week. After trading away Joshua Dobbs, Arizona will start rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Tune on Sunday, before preparing for the likely return of Kyler Murray in Week 10.

Cleveland (4-3) saw their two-game winning streak snapped last week in a 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. P.J. Walker could not lead the Browns to victory in his second consecutive start, but help could be on the way. After returning in limited fashion this week, Deshaun Watson has a chance to return from his shoulder injury on Sunday, giving the Browns a significant quarterback advantage in this matchup.

The Browns are 3-1 against the spread when at home, while the Cardinals are just 1-3 versus the spread on the road. Cleveland’s 12th-ranked defense is allowing just 19.9 PPG while allowing the fewest yards per game allowed to their opponents. That spells trouble for a rookie quarterback making his first career start, so take the home team to cover in this matchup.

The Pick: Browns -8