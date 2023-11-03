Pick against the spread for Buccaneers vs. Texans in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Buccaneers face the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 8, with the Buccaneers in the middle of a three-game skid.

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Texans, Week 9: Pick against the spread

A win for Tampa Bay (3-4) on Sunday would snap a three-game skid as the Buccaneers’ offense has ground to a halt. While Baker Mayfield’s career resurgence was promising to begin the season, the Buccaneers have averaged just 12.3 PPG in their last three contests, while Mayfield continues to deal with a lingering knee injury suffered last week. Early indications are that he’ll play, but he’ll be key to monitor Sunday afternoon.

Houston (3-4) is hoping to rebound to .500 after they lost in the battle of the top two overall picks in this year’s draft. Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers narrowly edged out a win over C.J. Stroud and the Texans last week, to the tune of 15-13. Stroud was relatively quiet as the Panthers notched their first win, finishing 16/24 for 140 yards without a touchdown.

Both teams are 4-3 against the spread this season, but Tampa Bay has been perfect on the road. The Buccaneers are 3-0 against the spread away from home, and they have to thank their sixth-ranked scoring defense (18.3 PPG) as a result. With the Texans’ offense in a rut, we could be in for another low-scoring affair as the Buccaneers' defense keeps this game tight through the final whistle.

The Pick: Buccaneers +2.5