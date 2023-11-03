 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread for Buccaneers vs. Texans in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

Pete Hernandez gives their pick against the spread for Buccaneers vs. Texans in Week 9.

By Pete Hernandez
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans talks with his team against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Tampa Buccaneers face the Houston Texans in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 8, with the Buccaneers in the middle of a three-game skid.

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Texans, Week 9: Pick against the spread

A win for Tampa Bay (3-4) on Sunday would snap a three-game skid as the Buccaneers’ offense has ground to a halt. While Baker Mayfield’s career resurgence was promising to begin the season, the Buccaneers have averaged just 12.3 PPG in their last three contests, while Mayfield continues to deal with a lingering knee injury suffered last week. Early indications are that he’ll play, but he’ll be key to monitor Sunday afternoon.

Houston (3-4) is hoping to rebound to .500 after they lost in the battle of the top two overall picks in this year’s draft. Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers narrowly edged out a win over C.J. Stroud and the Texans last week, to the tune of 15-13. Stroud was relatively quiet as the Panthers notched their first win, finishing 16/24 for 140 yards without a touchdown.

Both teams are 4-3 against the spread this season, but Tampa Bay has been perfect on the road. The Buccaneers are 3-0 against the spread away from home, and they have to thank their sixth-ranked scoring defense (18.3 PPG) as a result. With the Texans’ offense in a rut, we could be in for another low-scoring affair as the Buccaneers' defense keeps this game tight through the final whistle.

The Pick: Buccaneers +2.5

More From DraftKings Network