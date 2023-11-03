Pick against the spread for Rams vs. Packers in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers (2-5) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) in Week 9 as both teams are looking to avoid adding to their respective losing streaks. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field with a broadcast available to watch on FOX.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at home, priced at -166 on the moneyline while the Rams come in at +140. The point total is set at 38.5. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Packers, Week 9: Pick against the spread

The Packers are coming off a disappointing 24-10 loss to the Vikings at home despite opposing quarterback Kirk Cousins suffering a season-ending injury during the contest. Packers QB Jordan Love threw for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, finishing in the top 20 QBs for the week. It was the Packers’ fourth straight loss as they hope to put an end to that streak at home on Sunday.

The Rams may be without veteran QB Matthew Stafford, who suffered a sprained thumb in their 43-20 loss to the Cowboys in Week 8. It was the second straight loss for the Rams as they fell to 3-5 on the season, sitting in third place in the NFC West. If Stafford can’t go on Sunday, the Rams will likely turn to fifth-year QB Brett Rypien to take the reins under center. Rypien stepped in after Stafford left last week’s game with injury logging his first appearance for the Rams, completing 5-of-10 passes for 42 yards.

Both teams have been in poor form lately, but I’m expecting the Packers to get the job done and snap their losing streak at home. Their situation is dire, and you can bet they’ll look to take advantage of Stafford’s absence if he can’t suit up at Lambeau Field. However, I don’t think the Packers will win by a big enough margin to cover the spread, so I’m taking the Rams ATS this week.

The Pick: Rams +3.5 (-118)