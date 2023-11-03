Pick against the spread for Bears vs. Saints in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

NFL Week 9 continues with the Chicago Bears (2-6) taking on the New Orleans Saints (4-4) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with a broadcast available on CBS.

The Saints are 8-point favorites over the Bears, priced at -395 on the moneyline. The Bears come in at +310, while the point total is set at 41. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Saints, Week 9: Pick against the spread

The Bears are still without Justin Fields (thumb) while Tyson Bagent has been filling in under center for the time being. He’s set to make his third career start in Week 9 against the Saints after turning in some mediocre performances. Chicago was blown out by the Chargers in Week 8 with a 30-13 score while they try to hobble their way through until Fields can get back into play.

The Saints seem to be on the up after an impressive 38-27 win over the Colts last week that saw Derek Carr throw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. He finished as the QB13 overall, though he might have ended up a little higher if not for the fumble he lost. The Saints look to be easily the better team in this matchup, and especially with Bagent running the Bears’ offense, expect the likes of Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara to comfortably take care of business at home.

The Pick: Saints -8 (-112)