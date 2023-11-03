Pick against the spread for Vikings vs. Falcons in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons will look to keep pace in the NFC South when they host the Minnesota Vikings from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon with CBS handling the broadcast.

The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites in the game with a point total of 37. Atlanta is -218 on the moneyline and Minnesota is +180.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Vikings vs. Falcons, Week 9: Pick against the spread

Minnesota (4-4) earned a 24-10 road win over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday but it came at a big cost. Quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in the second half of the game and will miss the rest of the season. The Vikings will start Jaren Hall, a 25-year-old rookie from BYU, but they also acquired Josh Dobbs in a trade Tuesday with the Arizona Cardinals, so expect him to see some action as well.

Atlanta (4-4) got burned by a rookie quarterback last week in a 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons pass defense was torched by quarterback Will Levis for four touchdowns. Atlanta is also starting a new quarterback this week, replacing Desmond Ridder with Taylor Heinicke. In a half of work, Heinicke threw for 175 yards and a touchdown while leading the Falcons to 20 points.

It’s hard to believe that the Falcons will let another rookie quarterback light them up. Hall might have potential and Dobbs has shown the ability to keep his team in a game, but the Vikings don’t have a receiving threat like DeAndre Hopkins or a reliable running game.

The Pick: Falcons -4.5