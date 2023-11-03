Pick against the spread for Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL International Series continues this Sunday and the fans in Frankfurt, Germany will get a battle between two of the best in the AFC when the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park. Both teams enter the game with matching 6-2 records. The NFL Network will have the broadcast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Kansas City is the designated home team and are 1.5-point favorites with a point total of 50.5. The Chiefs are -125 on the moneyline while the Dolphins are +105.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Week 9: Pick against the spread

The Miami Dolphins got back to their winning ways with a 31-17 victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another big day with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns. As usual it was Tyreek Hill (eight catches, 112 yards, touchdown) and Jaylen Waddle (seven catches, 121 yards, touchdown) were the primary targets. But the story was the Dolphins' defense holding the Patriots to just 218 yards and 1-of-9 on third downs.

Kansas City had a disaster of a road trip to the Rockies and dropped a 24-9 decision to the Denver Broncos. The loss to Denver ended an eight-year win streak against their AFC West division opponent. Patrick Mahomes threw for 240 yards and two interceptions, He was also victimized by several drops and a motivated Broncos pass rush that sacked Mahomes three times.

The Chiefs rarely have two stinkers in a row and the Dolphins still have questions about whether they can beat the good teams in the NFL. After failing against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, maybe a third time is the charm, but don’t count on it.

The Pick: Chiefs -1.5