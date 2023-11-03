Best player prop bets to consider for Dolphins vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are facing off on Sunday Morning in a game that could end up being one of the best games of the year. With so many weapons on both offenses, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Here are three of our favorites.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs player prop bets

Tyreek Hill— Over 91.5 yards receiving (-110)

This is a revenge game for Hill, who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs before being traded to Miami prior to the 2022 season. He’s been playing like a man possessed this season, having cleared this line in five of the eight games he’s played in, and has established a clear rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Don’t let the high yardage total fool you here, Hill could reach this number in the first half.

Patrick Mahomes — Over 283.5 yards passing (-115)

Much like my Hill pick, I’m trusting Mahomes to be great with this pick. He’s cleared this line in just three games this season but is going against a Dolphins defense that’s allowed more than 1,770 yards through the air this season and allowed a 300-yard passing game to Josh Allen earlier this season. In Mahomes we trust.

Isiah Pacheco — Under 53.5 yards rushing (-115)

Not only has Pacheco cleared this under in two straight games, but he’ll also be going against a Dolphins defense that’s allowing just 3.9 yards per carry. Miami’s defense has only allowed an opposing running back to rush for 54+ yards three times this season, so I’m betting on Chiefs coach Andy Reid to abandon the run early in what should be a shootout.