Best player prop bets to consider for Seahawks vs. Ravens in NFL Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Both teams are riding respective winning streaks, with the Seahawks looking to sustain their newfound hold atop the NFC West.

Here are the best player props to consider for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Ravens player prop bets

D.K. Metcalf — Over 60.5 rushing yards (-115)

Metcalf is averaging 67.3 receiving yards per game this season, which is just over this prop total on top of him finishing with 60-plus receiving yards over the last two games. Metcalf reportedly got in a full practice earlier this week, but his upside gets an even bigger boost with Tyler Lockett reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.

If the latter sees his usage dialed back, it should allow Metcalf to take advantage of more than a few extra looks from Geno Smith.

Lamar Jackson — Under 43.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jackson fell a bit back down to earth last week after that dominant Week 7 performance, but he could be in for an ample challenge on the ground. The Seahawks defense ranks eighth against the run, allowing just 96.9 yards per game on the ground this season. Jackson hasn’t finished over 40-plus rushing yards in two straight games, and Seattle’s secondary is much more susceptible as opposed to their front seven.

Kenneth Walker — Over 53.5 rushing yards (-120)

Walker is averaging 73.7 yards per game on the ground this season, which far outpaces this week’s prop total of 53.5 yards. The second-year tailback has hit the over on his rushing yards prop bet three times and has an excellent chance to do so again versus a Ravens defense that gave up 129 yards on the ground last week. Additionally, they’ve been gashed for 114 rushing yards per game over the last three contests.