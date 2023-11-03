Best player prop bets to consider for Commanders vs. Patriots in NFL Week 9

The Washington Commanders travel to face the New England Patriots in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams are fresh off losses in Week 8, with the Commanders hoping to snap a two-game skid heading into Foxborough.

Here are the best player props to consider for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Patriots player prop bets

Sam Howell — Over 246.5 passing yards (-115)

Howell is averaging 268.3 passing yards per game this season, and even against a solid Patriots secondary, he’ll have more than a few opportunities to top this player prop. The Commanders rank fourth in the league with an average of 38.5 pass attempts per game, so Howell has been given the green light to air it out. New England is also fresh off giving up 312 passing yards to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Rhamondre Stevenson — Under 46.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Commanders allowed just 59 rushing yards last week and over their last three contests have given up just 90.3 yards per game on the ground. Meanwhile, Stevenson continues to operate quietly on the ground, hitting the over on this player prop total just three times all season.

New England ranks just 27th in the league with an average of 84.4 rushing yards per game, so the under here isn’t necessarily a stretch.

Jahan Dotson — Under 45.5 receiving yards (-130)

Dotson finally had the breakout game that many were expecting, totaling 108 receiving yards to go along with a touchdown last week. Can we expect him to put together a sequel performance? Before Week 8, he never finished over the 45-receiving-yard mark, so we’ll need to see a bit more consistency before confidently rolling with the over.