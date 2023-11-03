Best player prop bets to consider for Rams vs. Packers in NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, and the game will air on Fox. Both teams enter with notable injuries on offense, and given their sluggish performances over the last few weeks, fans shouldn’t necessarily expect a high-octane scoring affair come Sunday afternoon.

Here are the best player props to consider for Sunday’s matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Packers player prop bets

Christian Watson — Under 42.5 receiving yards (-115)

Watson has finished over this receiving total just once this season, back in Week 5 with a 91- 91-receiving yard performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Love’s inaccuracy and struggles in the pocket have had a lasting impact on the weapons around him, and Watson has been no exception. Take the under until Green Bay shows some signs of life on the offensive side of the ball.

Aaron Jones — Under 19.5 receiving yards (-120)

On top of Jones’ lingering hamstring injury, he’s begun to cede both carries and targets to fellow backfield teammate AJ Dillon. His 17 receiving yards last week marked a season-low in four games this season, and with him being limited throughout the week, it’s hard to imagine him playing a pivotal role in the passing game with his hamstring nagging him.

Jordan Love — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+154)

Love and the Packers have struggled to move the ball and get into scoring position, but he is riding a two-game streak of throwing for at least one passing touchdown. The Rams' secondary is allowing at least one touchdown per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and with an injury-riddled backfield, Love could be forced to throw more often than usual.