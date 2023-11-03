Best player prop bets to consider for Bears vs. Saints in NFL Week 9

The Chicago Bears travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome, and the game will air on CBS. While the Saints look to capitalize off their win last week, the Bears will once again roll with rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent under center.

Here are the best player prop bets to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Saints player prop bets

Michael Thomas — Under 52.5 receiving yards (-120)

Thomas has finished over this receiving total just once in the last three contests, and with the emergence of Rashid Shaheed as a deep threat, it begs the question of whether Derek Carr will end up spreading the ball evenly on Sunday. Chicago has also been decent in defending the pass, allowing just 156.5 yards per game to opposing receivers.

D’Onta Foreman — Over 37.5 rushing yards (-105)

Foreman finally fell back down to earth with a 34-yard rushing performance last week, but we like his chances of rebounding in Week 9. The Bears tailback has finished over this prop total in two of his last three games while averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry this season. Plus, he’ll have no shortage of opportunities with Justin Fields not yet cleared to practice.

Derek Carr — Over 1.5 passing TDs (-120)

Carr may finally be finding his groove in the Saints offense, as he’s riding a four-game streak of throwing for at least one touchdown. He’s also thrown for two touchdowns in two of his last four contests, and the matchup is increasingly favorable as well. Heading into Week 9, the Bears are allowing 2.13 touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks.