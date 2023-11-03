Best player prop bets to consider for Vikings vs. Falcons in NFL Week 9

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Both teams will have new quarterbacks under center as Minnesota looks to pivot following Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, and Atlanta has benched Desmond Ridder.

Here are our favorite player prop bets for this matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Falcons player prop bets

T.J. Hockenson — Over 4.5 receptions (-166)

With Justin Jefferson sidelined with an injury, Hockenson was Cousins’ reliable threat in the passing attack. We don’t know if Minnesota will go with the rookie Jaren Hall or the newly acquired Joshua Dobbs, but either way, Hockenson should still get plenty of work in the offense. He’s had at least five receptions in four straight games.

Bijan Robinson — Over 58.5 rushing yards (-120)

Robinson has been solid as a rookie this year but hasn’t fully taken over the backfield. He has been productive outside of the strange game, where he was limited due to a headache. Robinson had 62 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown last week. He’s had more than 59 rushing yards only three times this season, but I’m betting he will be counted on with the quarterback change to step up.

Alexander Mattison — Under 40.5 rushing yards (-110)

Mattison and teammate Cam Akers will likely see more work in this game with the QB change. Still, Mattison hasn’t been great, given the opportunity. Last week, he had just 31 yards on 16 carries for an average of 1.9 yards per carry. This prop is risky with the work he could see, but I think he hits the under.