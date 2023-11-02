Best player prop bets to consider for Titans vs. Steelers in NFL Week 9

The Tennesse Titans are traveling to Pittsburgh this week to take on the Steelers in a Thursday night game that could get ugly quick. But even if it’s not pleasing to the eye, there are still some player props to consider. Here’s a look at three of our favorites.

Titans vs. Steelers player prop bets

Najee Harris — Under 45.5 yards rushing (-140)

I faded a running back last week and it worked so, so I’m dipping into the well again this week. Harris has cleared this line one in his last three games, and is coming off a game where he had a measly 13 yards rushing on just seven carries against the Jaguars. The Titans have the 10th-best rushing defense in the NFL, and Harris has fellow running back Jaylen Warren eating into his carries. I can’t see Harris having a big game on Thursday.

DeAndre Hopkins — O52.5 yards receiving (-115)

Hopkins is coming off a game where he had 128 yards receiving and has cleared this over in three of his last four games. While he did only had four receptions last week, the Steelers will be without defensive wizard Minkah Fitzpatrick and fellow defensive back Levi Wallace is questionable, which could lead towards Hopkins getting some room in the short and intermediate game. Levis may struggle, but I can see him looking Hopkins’ way early and often.

Diontae Johnson — O57.5 yards receiving (-115)

Johnson’s had 75+ yards receiving in back-to-back weeks, and is set to play this week after briefly leaving last week’s game with an injury (he missed a month earlier this season. with a hamstring injury). The Titans have a middle of the road passing defense that’s allowing 7.2 yards per catch, and I’m expecting Pitckett to look Johnson’s way early and often.