Best player prop bets to consider for Titans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL is scheduled. for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite player props from this AFC South matchup with odds and prop betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jaguars player prop bets

Will Levis — over 0.5 interceptions (-140)

Levis has thrown an interception in back-to-back games, and now he’s facing a tough Jaguars defense that ranks sixth in DVOA against the pass. On top of that, Jacksonville has 11 interceptions on the season, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL. Tennessee’s offensive line has had problems protecting Levis in recent games, and the Jaguars should be able to apply consistent pressure on the rookie, perhaps leading to several mistakes.

Christian Kirk — over 58.5 receiving yards (-130)

Most thought that Calvin Ridley would take over as the top receiver for Jacksonville this season, but Kirk has taken off with that role. He has gone over 58.5 receiving yards in five of his last eight games while averaging 76.9 receiving yards over that span. This is a strong matchup for Kirk flex his upside, as the Titans rank 27th in overall pass DVOA and 31st in DVOA to the WR1 spot.

Derrick Henry — over 11.5 receiving yards (-130)

Henry isn’t known for his receiving ability, but he should see enough chances to hit the over on this prop. In fact, Henry has gone over 11.5 receiving yards in four of his last five games. The matchup looks good, as Jacksonville has allowed the most targets (83), most receptions (68), and third-most receiving yards (468) to the running back position this season. Game flow could force the Titans into throwing more than usual. As mentioned earlier, Levis has been consistently pressured in the last two games, and that could lead to several drop-offs to his running back if it continues.