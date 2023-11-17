Best player prop bets to consider for Bears vs. Lions in NFL Week 11

The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite player props for this NFC North matchup with odds and lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Lions player prop bets

Sam LaPorta — over 44.5 receiving yards (-115)

LaPorta has been very good in his rookie season, as he’s currently averaging 52.7 receiving yards per game, which is fifth-most among tight ends. LaPorta has gone over 44.5 receiving yards in six of his last eight games, and this is a great matchup for him to keep up the pace. The Bears are 24th in DVOA to tight ends this season, and they have also allowed the most receptions (64) to the position.

Jared Goff — under 0.5 interceptions (-175)

This prop has quite the juice attached to it, but I still believe its worth a look. Goff is tied for the third-fewest interceptions this season (5) for QBs with more than 300 pass attempts. He shouldn’t have to throw too much with the Lions favored by more than a touchdown at home. Also, the Bears are tied for the ninth-fewest interceptions this season with only six picks. In two games against Chicago last year, Goff threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jahmyr Gibbs — over 70.5 rush + receiving yards (-115)

Gibbs was able to shine while taking over lead RB duties with David Montgomery sidelined. Montgomery returned last week at the Los Angeles Chargers, but Gibbs out-carried him 14-to-12 while running for 77 yards. The rookie also added three catches for 35 receiving yards in that matchup. Gibbs has gone over 70.5 total yards in five of his last six outings, and the game flow should be on his side against the Bears.