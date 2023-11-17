Best player prop bets to consider for Steelers vs. Browns in NFL Week 11

In Week 11 of the NFL season, the Cleveland Browns will take on their AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns will be without QB Deshaun Watson, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in his place.

This move has definitely impacted the prop betting lines for this game, and we’ll run through our favorite props below with odds and lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Browns player prop bets

Chris Boswell — over 1.5 FG made (-105)

Boswell has made two or more field goals in six of his last eight games. He has gotten at least two field goal attempts in all but one of those contests. That makes sense too, as the Steelers are tied for 19th in red-zone touchdown rate at 50%. Going up against a Cleveland defense that ranks first in overall DVOA will likely keep them out of the end zone. However, Pittsburgh could enjoy a good enough field position (especially with Thompson-Robinson at QB for Cleveland) for Boswell to get his chances.

Jerome Ford — over 49.5 rush yards (-125)

The Steelers rank 8th in DVOA against the pass this season, and they have a very capable pass rush led by superstar TJ Watt. However, Pittsburgh has been mediocre against the run, ranking 17th in DVOA on that front. The Browns will likely deploy a run-heavy approach to exploit that vulnerability and also protect their inexperienced quarterback. Ford ripped off 107 rushing yards on 17 carries against a capable Baltimore Ravens defense last week, and he posted 106 rushing yards on 16 carries against the Steelers earlier this season.

Diontae Johnson — over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

Johnson is coming off his worst game of the season, catching only 1-of-4 targets for 17 yards last week against the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers found success in the running game, so Johnson and fellow WR George Pickens were mostly an afterthought. That probably won’t be the case again this week against a top-tier Cleveland defense that ranks first in DVOA against the run. Let’s remember that Johnson has gone over 45.5 receiving yards in each of his other four games this season, even hitting 79+ yards in three of those. The Steelers will need to throw more than usual to move the chains on Sunday, giving Johnson enough opportunities to get back on track and find at least 46 receiving yards.