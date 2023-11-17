Best player prop bets to consider for Raiders vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 11

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off back-to-back wins, but they find themselves as 13.5 point underdogs — according to DraftKings Sportsbook — when they travel to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

We definitely took that heavy spread into consideration when hunting for our three favorite player props from this AFC matchup, and you can find our top options below.

Raiders vs. Dolphins player prop bets

Josh Jacobs — over 61.5 rush yards (-115)

Jacobs had a tough start to the season, but he has turned it around with 61+ rushing yards in three straight games. The Raiders have been force-feeding him the ball in each of the last two weeks, as he has combined for 53 carries and 214 rushing yards against the New York Giants and New York Jets. Now, the Raiders will likely deploy a similar strategy against a Miami defense that ranks 26th in DVOA to the run.

Tua Tagovailoa — over 0.5 interceptions (+100)

Tagovailoa is enjoying a breakout year while ranking second in passer rating (106.4), third in passing yards per game (289.9), and second in passing touchdowns per game (2.11) this season. However, he has also thrown seven interceptions to go along with those 19 touchdowns. The Raiders are tied for eighth in the league with nine INTs this year while forcing an interception in three straight games. Let’s take Tua to throw a pick in this game for even-money.

Maxx Crosby — over 1.5 assists on tackles (-110)

I don’t normally dabble into individual player props on defense, but this one caught my eye. We all know that Crosby is an absolute beast, holding the fourth-most sacks this season at 9.0, and he came up with three sacks in a game against the Giants two weeks ago. However, if you look at the stats, Crosby has been credited with plenty of assisted tackles too, going over 1.5 assists in 8-of-10 games this season. He has gone over this prop in five straight outings with 3+ assisted tackles in four of those games.