Pick against the spread for Vikings vs. Broncos in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Denver Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 11. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 16.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos enter this matchup as 2-point home favorites. We’ll break down our favorite pick against the spread below.

Vikings vs. Broncos, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Vikings have now rattled off five straight wins despite missing QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson (among others) to injury. Minnesota traded for QB Joshua Dobbs at the deadline, and he has been able to create some magic in the last two games, leading the Vikings to a 31-28 win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and a 27-19 victory vs. the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

The Broncos are also trending up by securing three consecutive victories. The last two were especially impressive, as Denver beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 in Week 8. Then, they came back after their bye week to defeat the Buffalo Bills on a last-second field goal (24-22) on Monday Night Football. Now the Broncos will travel back home on a shortened week.

Both of these defenses have improved dramatically after ranking near the bottom of the league for the first month or so. The Vikings actually cracked the top ten for overall DVOA, checking in at 8th. It feels like Minnesota is still undervalued on the betting market due to those injuries, but they have found a way to deal with the adversity and string together wins. Look for Dobbs to make enough plays to keep the Vikings' winning streak intact.

The Pick: Vikings +2