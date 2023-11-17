Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Commanders in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Washington Commanders (4-6) are set to host the New York Giants (2-8) in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, MD is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are 8.5-point home favorites. Is that too much? We’ll answer that question below with our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC East matchup.

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Giants are going through a terrible stretch at the moment, as injuries have them struggling to be competitive on a weekly basis. Third-string QB Tommy DeVito is trying to lead the offense, but he has really struggled since taking over. In the last two weeks, the Giants have lost by a combined score of 79-23 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Now they’ll look to pick themselves up in this road matchup at Washington.

The Commanders aren’t exactly a playoff team at the moment, but they are hanging around the fringe of that conversation with a 4-6 record despite losing three of their last four games. Washington played tough at the Seattle Seahawks last week but ended up losing 29-26 despite QB Sam Howell tossing for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

These teams played each other at MetLife Stadium on October 22, and the Giants won 14-7. However, New York’s defense has completely unraveled since then, and their inconsistent offense has caused their problems to snowball. It’s extremely difficult to believe in the Giants to cover a spread under two touchdowns (let alone 8.5 points), even to a mediocre team like the Commanders.

The Pick: Commanders -8.5