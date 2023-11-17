 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Commanders in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

Spencer Limbach gives his pick against the spread for Giants vs. Commanders in Week 11.

By Spencer Limbach
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders (4-6) are set to host the New York Giants (2-8) in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, MD is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are 8.5-point home favorites. Is that too much? We’ll answer that question below with our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC East matchup.

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Giants are going through a terrible stretch at the moment, as injuries have them struggling to be competitive on a weekly basis. Third-string QB Tommy DeVito is trying to lead the offense, but he has really struggled since taking over. In the last two weeks, the Giants have lost by a combined score of 79-23 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Now they’ll look to pick themselves up in this road matchup at Washington.

The Commanders aren’t exactly a playoff team at the moment, but they are hanging around the fringe of that conversation with a 4-6 record despite losing three of their last four games. Washington played tough at the Seattle Seahawks last week but ended up losing 29-26 despite QB Sam Howell tossing for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

These teams played each other at MetLife Stadium on October 22, and the Giants won 14-7. However, New York’s defense has completely unraveled since then, and their inconsistent offense has caused their problems to snowball. It’s extremely difficult to believe in the Giants to cover a spread under two touchdowns (let alone 8.5 points), even to a mediocre team like the Commanders.

The Pick: Commanders -8.5

More From DraftKings Network