Pick against the spread for Cardinals vs. Texans in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

Fresh off back-to-back thrilling victories, the Houston Texans (5-4) will host the Arizona Cardinals (2-8) in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans are 5-point home favorites. We’ll break down our favorite pick against the spread below.

Cardinals vs. Texans, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Texans completed a 39-37 comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, and they did it again in Week 10 with a 30-27 victory at the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, Houston is 5-4 overall while building a legitimate resume for the playoffs. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads the NFL with 291.8 passing yards per game, and he has thrown only two interceptions with 15 passing scores on the year.

The Cardinals welcome their franchise QB, Kyler Murray, back to the field for his first game of the season last Sunday. He helped Arizona snap a six-game losing streak with a 25-23 win vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Murray was 19-of-32 for 249 yards and an interception in that game, but he gained 33 yards and a score on the ground as well. The Cardinals defense showed up, allowing the Falcons to throw for only 94 yards.

Arizona looked much better with Murray in action last week, and perhaps they have some momentum on their side after notching the win. However, the Texans are still better in nearly every facet of the game, and there’s a good chance the Cardinals won’t be able to stop a Houston offense that is humming along with Stroud firing on all cylinders.

The Pick: Texans -5