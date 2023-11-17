Pick against the spread for Chargers vs. Packers in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers (3-6) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 19.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Packers, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Chargers had their two-game winning streak snapped last week in a tight 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite Chargers QB Justin Herbert throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns, the Lions drove down and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to hand Los Angeles its fifth loss of the season.

The Packers, on the other hand, are definitely struggling at the moment. After a 2-1 start to the season, Green Bay has lost five of its last six games. The Packers only win in that stretch came at home in Week 9 against a Los Angeles Rams team that struggled to move the ball without QB Matthew Stafford. Last Sunday, Green Bay suffered a close loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had a chance to win at the end, but couldn’t quite execute a last-minute touchdown.

Despite the current slide, the Packers haven’t played too badly over the last two weeks. They have the better defense of the two in terms of overall DVOA, and the Chargers seem to have a knack for playing in games that are closer than they should be. This should be a tight game throughout, and I’m leaning toward the Packers getting points at home while understanding that they have a legitimate chance to win outright.

The Pick: Packers +3