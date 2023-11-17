Pick against the spread for Titans vs. Jaguars in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans (3-6) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) in a Week 11 divisional game on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET at Everbank Stadium. The Jags are coming off a 34-3 loss to the 49ers in Week 10 while the Titans dropped a 20-6 result on the road to the Buccaneers.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jaguars, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Titans fell to 3-6 on the season with their loss to the Bucs as Derrick Henry ran the ball 11 times for just 24 yards. Rookie QB Will Levis completed 19-of-39 for 199 yards and an interception as the Tennessee offense struggled to get much going. The Titans have only covered the spread twice in their last seven outings and haven’t won a single game on the road this season, going 0-5 away from home thus far.

The Jags lost just their third game of the season, giving up 437 yards to Brock Purdy as the 49ers QB threw for three touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence was held to just 185 yards on the day, which was dangerously close to his season-low of 181 back in Week 6. The Jaguars couldn’t get anything going offensively as Lawrence failed to find the end zone for just the second time this season.

Expect Jacksonville to bounce back this week, especially at home against a Titans team that has been just atrocious on the road. With only a seven-point spread, take the Jaguars to cover as well.

The Pick: Jaguars -7