Pick against the spread for Bears vs. Lions in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (7-2) will host divisional rival Chicago Bears (3-7) in Week 11 action on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. This is the first of two meetings between the two sides, with the second matchup coming on December 10. With Justin Fields set to make his return to the field after being sidelined with a thumb injury, the Bears will hope he’s just the spark they need to add another in the win column.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Lions, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Lions are coming off a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 as David Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for 116 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run. It was Montgomery’s first action since Week 6 after suffering a rib injury, and it couldn’t come at a better time as he’ll go up against his former team for the first time since leaving Chicago in the offseason. Detroit has won their last two games straight as they look to extend the streak to three.

Chicago’s last outing was a Thursday night game against the Panthers in Week 10 that saw them narrowly edge out the Panthers 16-13. Justin Fields is expected to make his first appearance since Week 6 after suffering a thumb injury, though no official word has been made on whether he’ll be the starter just yet. Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns through the six games he’s played and will hope to continue that in his return.

Regardless of Fields’ status, the Lions should be able to comfortably get the win over a shaky Chicago side on Sunday. Back the home team to get the win and cover.

The Pick: Lions -8