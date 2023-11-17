Pick against the spread for Raiders vs. Dolphins in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will head on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (6-3) in Week 11 action on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins sit on top of the AFC East while the Raiders find themselves in second place in the AFC West after 10 weeks gone.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Dolphins, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Raiders knocked off both New York teams in their last two outings, with a 30-6 win over the Giants in Week 9 followed by a 16-12 win over the Jets in Week 10. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell is getting plenty of chances to acclimate to the Las Vegas offense under interim coach Antonio Pierce, although he hasn’t turned in a solid fantasy performance quite yet this season. Week 10 saw O’Connell throw 16-for-27 for 153 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, adding three more yards from two runs. It’s the second time this season the Raiders have strung together two wins in a row as they look to make it three against Miami.

The Dolphins enjoyed a bye in Week 10, though their last outing saw them lose to the Chiefs with a 21-14 score in Week 9. Miami’s offense couldn’t get a whole lot going, as Tua Tagovailoa completed 21-of-34 for a season-low 193 yards and one touchdown. They’ll be looking to stay atop the AFC East as we delve into the back half of the season. Luckily for Mike McDaniel’s side, the Dolphins are 4-0 at home this season as they remain the only team in the AFC to stay unbeaten on their own home turf.

With Miami boasting one of the best offenses in the league, back them to get the comfortable win at home over a Raiders team still figuring out their path forward under new leadership.

The Pick: Dolphins -13.5