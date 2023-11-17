Pick against the spread for Steelers vs. Browns in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns (6-3) will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday afternoon with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are coming off a narrow 33-31 win over the Ravens in Week 10 action as they sit in third place in the AFC North. This will be a big matchup for both sides as the Steelers are just ahead of them in the standings and both will want to claim at least second place in the division.

Steelers vs. Browns, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Browns are coming off a divisional upset with their win over the Ravens last week and they’re looking to take that same momentum into this week against another division rival. However, the task just got a little harder as Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, while PJ Walker is expected to get the start in his absence for the third time this season.

The Steelers staved off the Packers in Week 10 and secured a 23-19 win as Kenny Pickett threw for 126 yards. Jaylen Warren ran the ball 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh improved to 6-3 on the season. They won the first meeting against the Browns this season with a 26-22 final score in Week 2 and will hope to get a similar result in Week 11.

Expect it to be a close game, but Cleveland should be riding high after their huge upset over the Ravens despite losing Watson to injury. Take the Browns to win and over the spread at home.

The Pick: Browns -1