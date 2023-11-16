Best player prop bets to consider for Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North clash to start Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on Prime Video. This marks the second head-to-head between these teams this season, with the Ravens having taken the first matchup to the tune of 27-24.

Here are the best player prop bets to consider for Bengals vs. Ravens, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Ravens player prop bets

Joe Burrow — Over 1.5 passing TDs (-110)

The Ravens pass defense has been among the better units in the NFL this season, but it’s hard to see Burrow finishing under the two-touchdown mark in a pivotal game. The Bengals signal-caller has thrown for at least two scores in each of his last five games, and it’s coincided with Cincinnati scoring at a clip of 27.3 PPG in their last three contests. He’s simply in a groove right now, so take the over on this prop.

Mark Andrews — Over 54.5 receiving yards (-115)

Andrews fell back down to earth last week with just two catches for 44 receiving yards, but he has a prime opportunity to rebound against his division rival. The Bengals are allowing 66.9 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends, which is third-most in the NFL. Andrews had five catches for 45 yards when they last met in Week 2, but with implications for the AFC North crown at stake from here on out, look for the Ravens' tight end to put together a strong performance.

Ja’Marr Chase — Anytime TD scorer (+110)

Chase went off for 124 yards and a touchdown last week, and another strong performance will be needed for the Bengals to knock off the Ravens in Thursday night’s matchup. To be fair, Baltimore’s secondary has been top-notch, having allowed just five touchdowns all season to opposing receivers. Yet, with Tee Higgins unlikely to play for a second straight game, Chase should be in for a heavier workload than usual, which means connecting with Burrow at least once in the end zone.