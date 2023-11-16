Pick against the spread for Bengals vs. Ravens in Week 11 of 2023 NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with an AFC North showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video and will mark the second meeting between these two teams this season. Both are in search of a bounce-back win following close losses in Week 10.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Bengals, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Ravens, Week 11: Pick against the spread

The Bengals lost a close one to the Houston Texans last week, falling 30-27 as C.J. Stroud helped engineer the game-winning drive late down the stretch. The loss snapped a four-game winning steak for Cincinnati, who began the season with a mere 1-3 record. Despite ranking as the league’s 20th-highest scoring offense, the Bengals have turned things around as of late, scoring at a clip of 27.3 PPG over their last three contests.

It remains to be seen how their offense fares on Thursday night, as Tee Higgins is likely to miss his second straight game.

The Ravens saw their respective four-game winning streak snapped as well in Week 10, losing a heartbreaker in a 33-31 defeat to the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson helped the Browns rally from a 14-point deficit, eventually tilting the edge in their favor by winning the fourth quarter, 16-7. The loss drops the Ravens to 7-2 on the season and keeps the ever-competitive AFC North tightly contested, with the other three teams sporting either a 6-3 or 5-4 record.

The Bengals are 4-4-1 against the spread this season, while the Ravens are 6-4 on the year. However, with recency bias kicking in, Cincinnati is 4-1 in their last five games, while Baltimore is 3-2. Three of the last five matchups between these rivals have been decided by single digits, including their Week 2 clash which resulted in a three-point win by the Ravens. If anything, expect a rejuvenated Bengals offense to keep things close for an exciting head-to-head on Thursday night.

The Pick: Bengals +3.5