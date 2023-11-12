Best player prop bets to consider for Texans vs. Bengals in NFL Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12. Below, we’ll run through our top player props for this AFC matchup with lines and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Bengals player prop bets

Joe Mixon — Over 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

Even though Mixon had a down performance in terms of running the football last week against the Buffalo Bills, he has still gone over 64.5 rushing yards in four of his last six games. Game flow should be on his side with the Bengals favored by 6.5 points at home. The Texans have been better against the run this season, but they have allowed other quality running backs to go for 65+ rushing yards like Zack Moss (88), Travis Etienne Jr. (88), Rachaad White (73), Najee Harris (71), Alvin Kamara (68). Now it’s Mixon’s turn.

Joe Burrow — Over 279.5 passing yards (-115)

There should be enough room for both the passing and running game to get going for Cincinnati. That’s exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did against Houston last week en route to 332 total yards. Burrow has kicked it into high gear, throwing for 280+ yards in three of his last four games, which includes a couple of tough matchups against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

CJ Stroud — Under 1.5 pass TD (-150)

Stroud is coming off an outstanding game where he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the rookie hasn’t been as good on the road this season, throwing for only three touchdowns in four away games. The Bengals have only allowed an opposing quarterback to throw two or more touchdowns in 2-of-8 games this season. Expect some regression for Stroud on Sunday.