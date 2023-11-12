Best player prop bets to consider for Titans vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 10

The Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. The Titans are in search of their first road win, while the Bucs are hoping to snap a four-game skid heading into Sunday.

Here are some of the best player prop bets for Titans vs. Buccaneers, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Buccaneers player prop bets

Derrick Henry — Under 67.5 rushing yards (-120)

Henry has finished under this prop number in three of his last five games, and it’s worth asking whether the arrival of Will Levis and the steady emergence of Tyjae Spears, is a factor. The matchup isn’t favorable either, as Tampa Bay ranks ninth in the NFL in allowing just 92.9 rushing yards per game to their opponents. They’re fresh off allowing just 53 rushing yards total last week, so take the under for King Henry.

Cade Otton — Over 30.5 receiving yards (-115)

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still command the receiving corps, but Otton has slowly begun to emerge onto the scene. He’s fresh off a 70-yard receiving performance last week with two touchdowns, and while he may not replicate that performance entirely in Week 10, he should remain involved in the passing game. Otton has finished over this prop total in two of his last three contests.

DeAndre Hopkins — Over 61.5 receiving yards (odds)

The veteran finished with just 60 receiving yards last week, but he had no shortage of opportunities with 11 targets on the afternoon. Additionally, we’re only two weeks removed from a vintage 128-yard receiving performance to go with three touchdowns, which was surely a factor of having Will Levis under center. Hopkins has a nice shot to finish over this total against a 31st-ranked Bucs passing defense that is allowing 279.4 yards per game through the air.