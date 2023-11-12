Best player prop bets to consider for Lions vs. Chargers in NFL Week 10

The Detroit Lions (6-2) will face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. The Lions won over the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game, and Los Angeles has won back-to-back games.

With a full slate of player prop bets to choose from, here are our favorites with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Chargers player prop bets

Austin Ekeler — Under 48.5 rushing yards per game (-115)

Ekeler is one of the more versatile players in the NFL. Still, he has a tough matchup against the Lions ‘ defense that is allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game. Ekeler has only played in five games this season and has fewer than 49 rushing yards in four straight.

Jared Goff — Over 266.5 passing yards (-115)

Detroit is expected to be at full strength in its backfield, with both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs expected to be healthy for this game. Still, the Lions can’t pass up their matchup against the Los Angeles defense that allows the most passing yards per game. Goff has thrown for at least 267 yards in three consecutive games.

Sam LaPorta — Over 4.5 receptions (odds)

Detroit has to be hoping that the bye week last week didn’t cool off the hot start for their rookie tight end. LaPorta has seen at least seven targets in three consecutive games and has at least five receptions in five of the eight games he has played. Given the defensive matchup, LaPorta should finish with at least five receptions in Week 10.