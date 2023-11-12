Best player prop bets to consider for Falcons vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium, and the game will air on CBS. Sunday’s matchup will mark the long-awaited season debut of Kyler Murray, who will make his first start since rehabbing from ACL surgery.

Here are the best player prop bets for Falcons vs. Cardinals, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Cardinals player prop bets

Taylor Heinicke — Over 217.5 passing yards (-115)

For one more week, Heinicke will get a shot at the starting job, and based on last week’s performance he more than held his own. After throwing 268 yards and one touchdown in Week 9, he has a solid shot of hitting over his player prop total against a 17th-ranked Cardinals pass defense.

Arizona is allowing 223.8 yards per game through the air, and the Falcons may need Heinicke to keep them in this game with his arm when it’s all said and done.

Jonnu Smith — Over 27.5 receiving yards (-115)

With Drake London (groin) potentially playing through an injury, it opens the door for Smith to put together another solid performance. It’s not often that he goes off in receiving, but he did catch five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown last week with Heinicke in tow. If London is ruled out, then Smith’s ceiling gets an additional boon for Sunday.

Bijan Robinson — Over 55.5 rushing yards (-125)

This player prop may hinge on Arthur Smith coaching with some common sense, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he does. Robinson is fresh off a 51-yard performance last week, and a 62-yard performance the week prior, but the matchup bodes well for him in Week 10. The Cardinals are allowing 128.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 26th in the NFL.