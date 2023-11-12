Best player prop bets to consider for Giants vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 10

The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium, and the game will air on Fox. These two rivals last met in Week 1, which ended in a 40-0 blowout victory by the Cowboys.

Here are the best player prop bets to consider for Giants vs. Cowboys, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys player prop bets

CeeDee Lamb — Over 77.5 receiving yards (-115)

Lamb has been on an absolute tear over his last three games, logging totals of 117, 158, and 191 receiving yards respectively. The Cowboys WR1 went for 77 receiving yards when these teams last met in Week 1, and that was with a “quiet” night by Dallas’ offense as their defense walloped the Giants. New York has been one of the more capable passing defenses in the NFL, but they’re still allowing a decent 211.2 yards per game through the air.

Tommy DeVito — Over 0.5 passing TDs (+100)

The Las Vegas Raiders had all the momentum last week, and despite DeVito entering midway through the game he still managed to find the endzone once on the day. Even if it is by way of a garbage time score, seeing the newly crowned Giants starting quarterback connect with someone for six points can’t necessarily be ruled out.

For what it's worth, the vaunted Cowboys defense is still allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Dak Prescott — Under 249.5 passing yards (-115)

Prescott threw for just 143 yards without a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 1. That was a factor of the Giants having a nightmare performance against the Cowboys' defense, which, with DeVito under center, could very well happen again. Prescott should finish under in Week 10, not due to underperforming against the Giants’ pass defense, but a result of what should be an active Dallas defense.