Best player prop bets to consider for Commanders vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 10

The Washington Commanders travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field, and the game will air on Fox. Seattle has been solid at home, boasting a 3-1 record as they welcome a Commanders team fresh off a much-needed win.

Here are the best player props to consider for Commanders vs. Seahawks, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Seahawks player prop bets

Geno Smith — Over 260.5 passing yards (-115)

Smith, and the Seahawks offense for that matter, were shut out in a 37-3 romp by the Baltimore Ravens last week. Expect this team to bounce back with a chip on their shoulder at home, and facing a leaky Commanders’ pass defense bodes well for Smith hitting the over on passing yards.

Heading into Week 10, Washington ranks 27th against the pass with an average of 252.7 yards per game.

Sam Howell — Over 1.5 passing TDs (+100)

Howell has been shut out when it comes to finding the endzone through the air just twice this season. In his last two games, he’s thrown for five touchdowns combined, including a four-touchdown performance just two weeks ago. Make no mistake that the Commanders will need his arm to pick up the win on the road, and the odds are in his favor as Seattle is allowing 1.13 passing touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks.

D.K. Metcalf — Over 63.5 receiving yards (odds)

Metcalf and the Seahawks' receiving corps haven’t had too many highlights this season, but the fifth-year wideout should be equipped to finish over on his receiving prop. Seattle is allowing 232.1 passing yards per game to their opponents, which ranks 20th in the NFL. Metcalf has finished over this total in two of his last three games, and if there’s a possible high-octane shootout between these two offenses, it only adds to the likelihood of him finishing with a strong performance.