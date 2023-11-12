Best player prop bets to consider for Jets vs. Raiders in NFL Week 10

Fresh off a bounce-back win, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football of Week 10. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for this AFC matchup with the prop betting lines and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Raiders player prop bets

Breece Hall — Anytime TD (+100)

The Jets aren’t expected to put up a ton of points in this game, but Hall is their leading candidate to find the end-zone. Over the last five games, Hall is averaging more than 20 touches per game while dominating New York’s red-zone carries. This is a reasonable matchup as well, given that the Raiders have allowed the sixth-most rushing touchdowns to running backs this season.

Josh Jacobs — Anytime TD (+100)

The Jets have a respectable rushing defense, but they have allowed a rushing touchdown in three straight games. They also gave up a pair of rushing scores to Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler last week. The Raiders enjoyed a breakout 30-6 win over the New York Giants last week, and Jacobs had 98 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. It’s clear that Las Vegas is going to feed Jacobs, and he should come through with another score on Sunday. In fact, Jacobs is a fine candidate to score the first touchdown at +450 odds too.

Tyler Conklin — over 2.5 receptions (-135)

Conklin caught all six targets for 66 yards last week against the Chargers. He has been a consistent presence in the Jets’ passing attack with three or more receptions in six of his last seven games. Conklin could have game flow on his side if the Jets find themselves trailing, and there’s a good chance he tops this prop once again.