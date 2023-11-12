Best player prop bets to consider for Saints vs. Vikings in NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite player props for this NFC matchup with lines and odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Vikings player prop bets

Alvin Kamara — over 34.5 receiving yards (-120)

Kamara has gone over 34.5 receiving yards in four straight games, and he has an excellent chance to keep that streak going on Sunday. The Vikings love to play zone defense, which could force QB Derek Carr into several check-down situations to his running back. Kamara could grab 5+ receptions in this contest (you can look toward his reception prop too), and the yardage will likely follow if that’s the case.

Joshua Dobbs — over 0.5 interceptions (-140)

Dobbs was impressive in a comeback win at the Atlanta Falcons last week, especially considering that he didn’t know the Vikings playbook. He’ll have another week to prepare for this matchup with the Saints, but there’s a chance that Dobbs will get crossed up on a few throws, which could lead to an interception. The Saints have recorded the most interceptions this season, and this matchup is ripe for the picking.

Greg Joseph — over 1.5 PAT made (-130)

The Vikings have a ton of injuries, but there’s still a good chance that they will patch together at least two touchdowns at home. The Saints have allowed an average of 25 points per game in their last three, and the Vikings posted 31 points on the road last Sunday despite their quarterback not knowing the playbook.