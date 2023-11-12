Best player prop bets to consider for 49ers vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll run through our favorite player props for this matchup with lines and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Jaguars player prop bets

Travis Etienne Jr. — over 64.5 rushing yards (-115)

San Francisco hasn’t looked as strong against the run as of late. In fact, after a pair of disappointing performances, the 49ers now rank 25th in rushing DVOA. Joe Mixon took 16 carries for 87 rushing yards against them last time out while Jerome Ford had 17 carries for 84 yards. Etienne is more talented than both of those backs, and he’s rolling with a 72.88 rushing yards per game average.

George Kittle — over 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kittle has experienced some clunkers this season, but he’s trending up with more than 39.5 receiving yards in four of his last six games, topped off by a 149-yard display on nine receptions in San Francisco’s most recent outing. The Jaguars have allowed the eighth-most receiving yards to tight ends at 59 per game. On top of that, Jacksonville funnels pass to tight ends, resulting in the Jaguars allowing the fifth-highest number of passes to the position on a per-game basis.

Brock Purdy — over 0.5 interceptions (+105)

There’s a chance the Purdy snaps back into focus after the bye week. However, the second-year quarterback has tossed an interception in each of his last three games, even throwing two picks in his last two outings. Now, he’ll face a Jacksonville defense that is solid at stopping the run, so Purdy could have to air things out to move the chains. The Jaguars have the second-most interceptions in the league at 11 this season.