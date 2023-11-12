Best player prop bets to consider for Packers vs. Steelers in NFL Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props for this matchup with odds and prop betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Steelers player prop bets

Diontae Johnson — over 5.5 receptions (-115)

Johnson missed some time early in the season with an injury, but he has been back in action for the last three weeks. In that span, he has hauled in 20 receptions with 29 targets, 254 receiving yards and a touchdown. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett loves to target Johnson on the underneath routes, and that has resulted in him recording 7+ receptions in back-to-back games. There’s a good chance he will make it three in a row on Sunday.

Anders Carlson — over 1.5 made field goals (+140)

I’m surprised we are seeing generous +140 odds on this prop at DraftKings Sportsbook. This Packers-Steelers matchup has all the makings of a “field goal fest” between two teams with a below-average TD rate in the red zone. Carlson has attempted at least two field goals in four of his last five games, hitting the over to this prop in three of those contests.

Najee Harris — over 12.5 rushing attempts (-135)

Yes, RB2 Jaylen Warren has looked good while potentially commanding more touches. However, the Steelers seem steadfast in feeding Harris between the tackles while letting Warren work as a change-of-pace or receiving back. Harris has recorded 14+ carries in five of his last six games. The only miss was a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars where game flow worked against him. The Steelers step in as 3-point home favorites against a Green Bay team that ranks 23rd in rushing defense. I’m expecting a steady diet of No. 22.