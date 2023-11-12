Best player prop bets to consider for Browns vs. Ravens in NFL Week 10

The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) will look to grow their lead in the AFC North on Sunday when they welcome division rival Cleveland Browns (5-3) to M&T Bank Stadium. Here are three of our favorite player props from the divisional matchup.

Browns vs. Ravens player prop bets

Lamar Jackson — O 43.5 rushing yards (-110)

I love this play, as Jackson’s coming off a game where he recorded 60 yards rushing and is going against a team that he has a ton of familiarity with. Jackson’s rushed for 597 yards in 10 games in his career against the Browns and was still able to get 27 yards on the ground before he was pulled on account of it being a 28-3 blowout. Jackson should be able to make plenty of plays with his legs.

David Njoku — O 33.5 yards receiving (odds)

Njoku’s cleared this line in three of his last four games and recorded 46 yards in their matchup earlier this season. The big tight end has gotten at least six targets in four of the last five games and is going against a defense that allowed Trey McBride to record 95 yards receiving two weeks ago.

Deshaun Watson — U 190.5 yards passing (-110)

While Watson’s thrown for 200+ yards in three of the four games he’s been able to complete this year, he hasn’t faced a defense like the Ravens. Not only does Baltimore have the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL, but they also held Watson to just 161 yards in their game last year. I don’t see Watson having a big game through the air.