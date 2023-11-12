Best player prop bets to consider for Colts vs. Patriots in NFL Week 10

Last week we were treated to an incredible Sunday morning matchup when the Chiefs faced off against the Dolphins. This week we just have a game that’s sure to be one of the games of all time between the Colts and Patriots. But while it’s not as good of a matchup, there are still plenty of player props to consider. Here are three of our favorites.

Colts vs. Patriots player prop bets

Michael Pittman Jr. — O 61.5 receiving yards (-110)

Pittman’s cleared this line in three of his last four games and will be going against a Patriots secondary that’s struggled against the team’s top wideouts since Christian Gonzalez went out. The Patriots have the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL, so I’m banking on the Colts airing the ball out early and often.

Garnder Minshew — O 4.5 rushing yards (-110)

It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Minshew’s cleared this over in two of his last three games and, more importantly, has recorded multiple rushing attempts in four of his last five games. Also, quarterbacks have cleared this over in the Patriots' last three matchups. All it takes is one scramble, and I like Minshew’s chances.

Ezekiel Elliott — Under 30.5 rushing yards (-110)

While it’s always scary to take a rushing prop this low because one big run could ruin it, I present to you the fact that Elliot has only four rushes for more than 10 yards this season. he only rushed for 17 yards season and seems to be getting between six and eight carries a game at this point in the season. I like Elliott to stay under 30 yards.