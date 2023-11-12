Pick against the spread for Broncos vs. Bills in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

After dropping two of their last three, the Buffalo Bills need a win to convince the world that they still belong in the conversation among the AFC’s serious title contenders. They’ve got a good chance to do just that as seven-point favorites this week against the visiting Denver Broncos.

This game is set for Monday night, with a 6:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The game can be seen on ESPN and ABC.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Broncos vs. Bills, Week 10: Pick against the spread

At 5-4, the Bills are still a game behind the Dolphins in the AFC East. What’s been most mysterious about the Bills is their offensive output lately. Through the first four games of the season, they scored nearly 35 points per game on average; over their last five, they’re averaging just 20.2 points per game. They’re 2-3 over that last stretch too.

These two teams are meeting at an interesting time. While the Bills have been struggling lately to score points, the Broncos' defense is playing like an entirely different unit than the one that let the Dolphins hang 70 points on them back in Week 3. The Broncos have now won two in a row, including a 24-9 upset win over the Chiefs in Week 8, their last game before a bye in Week 9. Over their last three contests, the Broncos' defense hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 19 points, and that includes two games against the Chiefs.

The Bills are just 3-6 against the spread this season, having failed to cover in their last five outings.

The Pick: Broncos +7