Pick against the spread for Jets vs. Raiders in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets are on the road this week for a primetime game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s the Sunday night game for Week 10, with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Raiders are riding high after the team dispatched head coach Josh McDaniels, as well as GM Dave Ziegler, notching their first win since Week 6. They’ll host a team hungry to erase the bad taste of a lopsided loss to the Chargers last week.

The Jets are one-point favorites here. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Jets vs. Raiders, Week 10: Pick against the spread

This is the second primetime game in a row for the Jets. Prior to last week’s outing, they were riding a three-game win streak, which included an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets had been mostly getting things done with the defense, holding opponents to an average of just 15 points per game from Week 6 through 8, until losing 27-6 to the Chargers last week.

The Raiders came out of the locker room unburdened last week, with things seeming to function much smoother without McDaniels on the sideline. With rookie Aidan O’Connell getting his first career win in a 30-6 rout of the New York Giants under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The six points the Giants scored in that one were the fewest points allowed by a Raiders defense since 2012.

The Raiders are 4-5 against the spread this season, but they do seem to get a boost playing at home this season. In four games at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders are 3-1, and the home team has won in each of the Raiders’ last six games overall. The home team has covered the spread in the last four games between the Raiders and Jets, who haven’t played since 2020.

I’m picking the Raiders to cover and win outright in this one. Happier players are generally better players. Plus, they have a built-in advantage with Josh Jacobs matched up against the NFL’s 30th-ranked run defense.

The Pick: Raiders +1