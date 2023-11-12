Pick against the spread for Commanders vs. Seahawks in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, WA is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks check in as 6.5-point home favorites. Is that too many points? Below, we’ll run through our favorite pick against the spread for this NFC matchup.

Commanders vs. Seahawks, Week 10: Pick against the spread

The Commanders have been up and down this season. They won last week 20-17 at the New England Patriots, giving them a 4-5 record that is very much in the playoff conversation. A road win at the Seahawks would go a long way in establishing this team as a legitimate postseason sleeper while a loss could have Washington fans thinking more about their 2024 NFL Draft positioning instead.

The Seahawks got blasted 37-3 at the Baltimore Ravens last week, putting them at 5-3 on the season. Seattle has mostly won the games it was supposed to win (aside from a Week 1 slip-up against the Rams), and lost a few tough road matchups. Will that trend hold up with the Seahawks favored at home?

Even though the Commanders have had some bad losses this season (40-20 vs. the Chicago Bears comes to mind), they have been very competitive in most of their other games, which includes taking the Philadelphia Eagles down to the wire on two separate occasions.

While the Seahawks will probably win this matchup at home, it could be a tight game decided by a field goal either way. Commanders QB Sam Howell has been throwing the ball well lately, and a backdoor touchdown is certainly possible toward the end of the game. No matter how you slice it, I’ll take the Commanders getting 6.5 points on the road.

The Pick: Commanders +6.5