Pick against the spread for Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

It’s rare to see a point spread this high in the NFL, but the Dallas Cowboys are 17-point home favorites against the New York Giants in Week 10. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll outline our top pick against the spread for this NFC East matchup. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 10: Pick against the spread

The Giants are dealing with a ton of injuries, as they are down to third-string QB Tommy DeVito. It hasn’t been pretty either, as the Giants had only seven passing yards against the New York Jets two weeks ago. It didn’t look much better in a 30-6 loss at the mediocre Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

The Cowboys are now 5-3 on the season following a tough road loss at the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Despite out-gaining the Eagles by a significant margin, Dallas still found itself on the wrong side of a 28-23 final score, suffering its third loss of the season. You could say the Cowboys are definitely motivated to get back on track in Week 10.

While the Cowboys have struggled against top teams this season, they have mostly beaten up weaker opponents, winning 43-20 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 38-3 vs. New England Patriots, 30-10 vs. the New York Jets, and 40-0 vs. the Giants in Week 1.

There’s a chance Dallas gets out to a commanding lead early in the game, allowing the defense to get after New York’s inexperienced quarterback and create turnovers. Things could snowball from there (as they did in Week 1), potentially leading to another runaway victory for the Cowboys.

The Pick: Cowboys -17