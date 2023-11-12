Pick against the spread for Falcons vs. Cardinals in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

It’s a battle of the birds as the Arizona Cardinals will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12.

Below, we’ll break down our favorite pick against the spread for this matchup with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Cardinals, Week 10: Pick against the spread

The Falcons are coming off a deflating 31-28 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where they let Minnesota QB Joshua Dobbs — who joined the team a few days earlier — notch a comeback victory despite not knowing the playbook. That marks three losses in the last four games, and Atlanta will be looking to bounce back to stay in the playoff conversation.

The Cardinals are 1-8 on the season after losing 27-0 at the Cleveland Browns last week. However, their dynamic quarterback — Kyler Murray — is set to make his season debut on Sunday, which should provide a nice boost to the offense. It will be interesting to see how Murray moves while coming off the torn ACL from last season, but it’s hard to believe the Cardinals would start him if he’s not close to 100%.

Despite Murray’s return, I’m going with the Falcons to cover the short spread on the road. The NFC South is still up for grabs, and Atlanta has much more incentive to show up and win this game. The Falcons could have a motivational angle too, given this team (and their head coach) have been heavily criticized following their latest loss.

The Pick: Falcons -2.5