Pick against the spread for Lions vs. Chargers in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions' (6-2) quest for a postseason berth has them on the West Coast this week where they’ll be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4).

The Lions are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 48.5.

Lions vs. Chargers, Week 10: Pick against the spread

Dan Campbell has said all year that his team’s main goal this year was to be playing meaningful games in December, and his team is well on the way towards that goal, as they lead the NFC North. Jared Goff has continued his strong play from last season (2,174 yards, 12 touchdowns), while Amon-Ra St. Brown (665 yards, three touchdowns) has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the league. They’ll be going against a Chargers defense that gives up an average of 286 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers are trending upwards after picking up two straight wins, but will have their hands full with the Lions. Justin Herbert threw for just 136 yards against the Jets, but the team’s defense recorded eight sacks and should enter Sunday’s game fully healthy, so expect lots of pressure in an attempt to keep Goff off balance. At just 4-4, there’s some extra pressure on coach Brandon Staley, who has gone just 23-19 in his three years as coach of the Chargers.

The Pick: Lions -3

I like the Lions to go into Sofi Stadium and pick up the win. This could also be the second straight game in which the Lions sent a coach packing, as their 26-14 win over the Raiders on Oct. 30 was the final nail in Josh McDaniels’ coffin.