Pick against the spread for Titans vs. Buccaneers in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) have fallen out of the NFC South picture with four straight losses but will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they welcome the Tennesse Titans (3-5) to Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total is set at 39.5.

Titans vs. Buccaneers, Week 10: Pick against the spread

Sunday’s game marks the true start of the Will Levis era for the Titans, as he’ll get the start despite Ryan Tannehill returning from the injured list. Levis has started the last two games for the Titans and has thrown for 500 yards and four touchdowns over that period. He leads the NFL in air yards (10.1) in the two weeks since he made his debut.

While the Buccaneers have dropped four straight, their last two losses have been in the final minute, so it’s clear that they have some talent. Although Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for more than 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, they haven’t been able to get much done on the ground, as running back Rachaard White leads the team with just 378 yards rushing.

The Pick: Buccaneers -1

While Levi looked great in his debut, he came back down to earth last week against the Steelers and could be in for a tough week on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Tampa has a solid defense (even if they gave up a record 450 yards passing to CJ Stroud last week), and will be playing at home with a veteran quarterback. I love this Buccaneers play here.